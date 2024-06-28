nexfibre expands full-fibre broadband to High Wycombe and Marlow

nexfibre is building the network, in partnership with its build partner and anchor tenant, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), with which it also shares parent companies Liberty Global and Telefónica.

nexfibre’s full-fibre broadband is powered by the latest XGS-PON technology and is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

In April, the company announced it had reached 1 million premises, part of its overall goal of reaching 5 million premises by 2026.

As a wholesale-only provider, nexfibre builds and maintains a full-fibre infrastructure platform, which the company says enables them to deliver more choice, more competition and provide people, communities and organisations with quality connectivity.

“We are committed to delivering high quality full-fibre connectivity to communities and business across the UK, including here in High Wycombe and Marlow,” said Rajiv Data, CEO of nexfibre.

By boosting access to broadband, Data hopes nexfibre can enable access to the tools needed to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoke growth in the local economy.

The partnership between nexfibre and VMO2 means residents of the premises that are to be connected can access new Virgin Media’s services such as gigabit broadband and TV streaming and entertainment services.

The full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds up to 10 times faster than the local average, according to Julie Agnew, managing director of fixed network expansion at VMO2.

nexfibre says it is a critical enabler of the government’s ambitions to close the digital divide and deliver a nationwide ultrafast broadband rollout by 2030.