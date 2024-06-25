Nokia validates Wind River Studio, boosting anyRAN credentials

The trial, Nokia says, is further evidence of Nokia’s flexible anyRAN approach that supports purpose-built, hybrid or Cloud RAN environments.

The Finnish vendor’s solutions have been validated with hardware and software from its ecosystem of industry partners.

Aji Ed, head of Cloud RAN at Nokia said: “Cloud RAN is ready for prime time, and we are already creating momentum with our ecosystem partners.

“This successful trial with Wind River adds to our anyRAN credentials by offering our customers another best-in-class solution and more choice. It is a further example of our anyRAN approach that is helping to make Cloud RAN a commercial reality.

“The strength of our industry collaborations means we can drive efficiency, innovation, openness, and scale by delivering competitive advantage to operators and enterprises.”

Nokia says it is helping its global customers to get their Cloud Ran services up and running much faster, removing complexity and ensuring openness and flexibility.

Nokia’s Cloud RAN solution is ready for commercial deployments this year, as the firm looks to support the rising demand for RAN cloudification.

The trial took place at Nokia’s Cloud RAN Innovation Center in Dallas and used the AirScale Massive MIMO radios and baseband software running on Wind River Studio.

Nokia’s high-performance, energy-efficient Cloud RAN architecture seamlessly integrates with all leading Cloud or server infrastructures.

Nokia says it has performed end-to-end 5G data calls in multi-supplier setups with several partners.