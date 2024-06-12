Sparkle and Telecom Namibia partner to drive digital transformation

Telecom Namibia is wholly owned by the Government of the Republic of Namibia, and the company runs the largest digital telecom network in the country, serving more than 619,000 customers.

“We are very pleased for this agreement with Telecom Namibia which confirms our shared vision on the importance of international connectivity to support the digital growth of the country,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

“We are also proud to see how our infrastructure on Equiano is proving crucial for the evolution of the telecommunications sector in the African continent”.

The exclusive agreement sees Sparkle provide Telecom Namibia with capacity services on the Equiano submarine cable, ensuring a diversified, low-latency route between Africa and Europe.

The partnership offers a diversified, high-capacity route for data transmission, reducing latency and enhancing network resilience, ensuring uninterrupted service continuity in the event of outages on AT-3 and WACS cables.

Dr. Stanley Shanapinda, Telecom Namibia CEO said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sparkle to leverage the Equiano cable's advanced capabilities.

“This strategic alliance underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional connectivity solutions to our customers and fostering Namibia's digital transformation. The Equiano cable's high-speed, low-latency connection will serve as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth across the nation.”

Sparkle boasts coverage across Africa, a wide network of Points of Presence (PoPs) across North Africa, Nigeria, South Africa, and Djibouti, as well as fibre capacity on the Equiano subsea cable.