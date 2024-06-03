Ericsson: US anti-corruption compliance monitoring has ended
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Ericsson: US anti-corruption compliance monitoring has ended

Saf Malik
June 03, 2024 12:24 PM
Ericsson building sign

Ericsson has announced that a four-year programme to monitor the company’s compliance with US anti-corruption had ended yesterday.

The appointment of an independent monitor came in 2020, following a settlement the previous year with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve a prove into corruption in China, Vietnam and Djibouti.

In 2019, Ericsson admitted lying to US authorities when it tried to settle a corruption case and paid a further US$206 million, following an initial fine of over $1 billion.

The monitoring has now ended, Ericsson revealed in a statement: "On March 28, 2024, the monitor certified to DOJ that Ericsson's anti-corruption compliance program has satisfied requirements and is functioning effectively.”

"This is an important milestone in our journey to improve our organisation. Over the past four years we have implemented important compliance requirements and processes," CEO Borje Ekholm said.

Topics

NewsInvestment & Finance
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe