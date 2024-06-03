AMD’s AI chips to challenge Nvidia

In the Computex opening keynote, AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su unveiled new products including the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors, with what it calls the “world’s most powerful neural processing unit (NPU)”.

AMD also unveiled the MI325X accelerated, which will be made available in the fourth quarter of this year.

"AI is clearly our number one priority as a company and we have really harnessed all of the development capability within the company to do that," Su said.

"This annual cadence is something that is there because the market requires newer products and newer capabilities... Every year we have the next big thing such that we always have the most competitive portfolio."

Compared to the currently available MI300 series of AI chips, AMD says the MI350 will perform 35 times better in inference – the process of computing generative AI responses.

AMD added that the MI400 series, which is expected to land in 2026, will be based on an architecture called ‘Next’.

Nvidia is the global leader in AI chipsets and has experienced growth of over 87% over the last year alone.

The company, founded in 1993, designs a special programmable computer chip but has lagged behind the likes of AMD and Intel, which have dominated the chipset market in recent years.

The current market value for the company is around £2.3 trillion, with only Microsoft and Apple being worth more.