Wireless Logic adds Starlink to IoT offering

The agreement means that IoT deployments utilising Wireless Logic’s portfolio of managed services can now benefit from LEO satellite connectivity as well as cellular.

“Leveraging cellular and satellite connectivity offers the best of both worlds, given the advantages of both technologies,” said Oliver Tucker, CEO at Wireless Logic.

While Tucker acknowledged that cellular remains a cornerstone for many applications, the addition of satellite connectivity can come in useful in cross-border environments and areas of weak coverage.

Wireless Logic connects IoT devices in more than 165 countries and has partnerships with over 50 mobile networks.

Through its platform, it allows customer to mange IoT deployments across different networks.

The LEO connectivity unlocked from Starlink will be incorporated into its Blue Wireless platform, which was acquired in 2023, and combined with existing LTE and 5G services.

"Our customers rely on us to bridge connectivity gaps, no matter how remote or demanding their operations may be,” said Ivan Landen, CEO at Blue Wireless.

The solution can be employed across industries, including energy, agriculture, mining, construction and maritime.

Blue Wireless also offer support on installation, maintenance and orchestration of the technology for enterprises.

By autonomously switching between LEO and 5G/LTE technologies, users of the LEO service will secure increased reliability and redundancy for their mission critical IoT operations.