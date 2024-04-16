Virgin Media Business Wholesale freezes prices throughout 2024
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Virgin Media Business Wholesale freezes prices throughout 2024

Saf Malik
April 16, 2024 02:56 PM
virgin-media-o2-job.png

Virgin Media Business Wholesale has confirmed that it will not raise its prices for new businesses or existing services across all products throughout 2024.

The freeze on back book prices follows an announcement from December that new business acquisition rates would not be raised this year at any bandwidth.

John Chester, wholesale fixed director at Virgin Media O2 Business said: “In comparison to rising prices across the industry, we’re freezing our rates so that we can guarantee our partners a sense of predictability over the coming months.

“While we face our own cost pressures, our partners need an assurance of price certainty so they can maintain sales volumes with their own resellers and customers.

Our market rates are already competitive, and this freeze demonstrates our commitment to long-term partnerships and our belief that price certainty fosters mutual success.”

The decision, VMO2 says, underpins the company’s dedication to customers by reassuring partners that their existing estate will not be subject to any price increases this year.

On top of that, the company adds that the freeze allows the company to provide cost stability for its partners.

Topics

NewsInvestment & Finance
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe