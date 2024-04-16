Virgin Media Business Wholesale freezes prices throughout 2024

The freeze on back book prices follows an announcement from December that new business acquisition rates would not be raised this year at any bandwidth.

John Chester, wholesale fixed director at Virgin Media O2 Business said: “In comparison to rising prices across the industry, we’re freezing our rates so that we can guarantee our partners a sense of predictability over the coming months.

“While we face our own cost pressures, our partners need an assurance of price certainty so they can maintain sales volumes with their own resellers and customers.

Our market rates are already competitive, and this freeze demonstrates our commitment to long-term partnerships and our belief that price certainty fosters mutual success.”

The decision, VMO2 says, underpins the company’s dedication to customers by reassuring partners that their existing estate will not be subject to any price increases this year.

On top of that, the company adds that the freeze allows the company to provide cost stability for its partners.