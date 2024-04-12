EdgeConneX secures further $1.8bn in sustainability-linked financing

The deal upsized EdgeConneX $2.9 billion in sustainability-linked financing, initially issued in October 2022. The transaction was marked by significant oversubscription from existing new lenders.

“The reception of this transaction reconfirms our status as an industry-leading data centre developer and operator and reinforces our belief that responsible growth and operational excellence go hand in hand,” Joe Harar, CFO, EdgeConneX

“It showcases our ability to replicate this success on a global scale. This is a significant milestone in our journey towards leading the industry in sustainable practices, and we are excited about the future possibilities this opens up for EdgeConneX and our stakeholders.” – Joe Harar, CFO, EdgeConneX.”

This has elevated the company’s total green investments to over $7 billion over the last two years to support its digital infrastructure growth.

The financing consolidates EdgeConneX's extensive portfolio across EMEA, transitioning it from standalone project-based funding to a more robust, structured and corporate debt package.

This deal provides the company with enhanced financial flexibility and greater capacity to support growth in the region. EdgeConneX says it continues to expand its presence in the region, driven by strong global customer demand for cloud and AI infrastructure.

EdgeConneX has earned two Project Finance International (PFI) awards, acknowledging its financing achievements.