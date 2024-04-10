Telecom Infra launches neutral host project group

The Neutral Host & Infra Sharing Project Group (Neutral Host PG) will focus on extending the neutral host business model to in-building systems (IBS), urban densification and shared active and passive infrastructure ecosystems and technology verticals.

It was launched following discussions with neutral host operators, towercos and other ecosystem thought leaders with the goal of unlocking the economic benefits of shared infrastructure across a wider spectrum of products and services.

Four co-chairs have been appointed to lead the project group; Brendan O’Reilly, Group Chief Operating Officer of Boldyn Networks; Kunal Bajaj, CEO of CloudExtel; Daniel Herb, Chief Product Officer of Dense Air; and Shirish Nagaraj, Chief Technology Officer, Corning Wireless.

Telecom Infra Project defines a neutral host as an operating entity that hat builds, owns, and operates dedicated wholesale network infrastructure utilised by service providers through commercial agreements.

The project group will support collaboration and development of IBS, outdoor densification and edge solutions operating with a neutral host business model for both passive and active network components.

“The advancement of the neutral Hhost business model has great potential to benefit our ecosystem with more efficient, less costly, and sustainable advanced infrastructure for the long term,” O’Reilly said.

“This includes MNO partners, cities and municipalities, enterprises, and ultimately consumers who will all be positively impacted. I am excited to take a leadership position in this project group.”

Bajaj added that “CloudExtel believes in active neutral host sharing and the benefits it offers to the mobile operators. Along with TIP we are eager to address the challenges and explore the opportunities in high-capacity environments like airports, Railways, shopping malls.”

We are confident that this collaboration with our neutral sost stakeholders will see this business model take root and flourish in India and beyond.”

As chief product officer, Herb said he had twin objectives for the project; “building the neutral host category while making sure we’ve achieved product/market fit for Dense Air’s platform.”

“I am convinced that collaboration with our worldwide community is the best accelerator to meet these twin objectives,” he added.

“As a Chief Technology Officer for a leader in IBS, it is paramount that our product architectures and roadmaps stay abreast of technology developments and stay aligned with vertical segments. This project group will ensure products meet vertical segment requirements. I am also excited to tap into and collaborate with the other TIP Project Groups, such as Open RAN, to maximize the impact of our work,” Nagaraj said.