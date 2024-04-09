Ericsson, Orange Egypt boost digital transformation

The collaboration will seek to enable “superior service experiences” for customers and streamline the partner ecosystem.

The two companies have signed a multi-year bundle deal that involves the deployment of the market leading Ericsson Catalogue Manager and Order Care products, part of Ericsson’s Business and Operations Support Systems (Core Commerce) portfolio which is aligned to Open Digital Architecture (ODA) TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture standards.

The new capabilities could bring better flexibility to Orange Egypt’s customers through the digitisation and personalisation of the subscription process.

Dr.Ayman Amiri, chief technology officer at Orange Egypt said: “Orange Egypt is committed to playing a key role in the country’s digital transformation line aligned with the Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS) to support the Egypt Vision 2030.

“The extension of our long-standing partnership with Ericsson will fast-track our efforts to build advanced digital infrastructure across our network. The move represents a new milestone in our shared efforts to shape a connected world.”

Alongside the enhancement to the subscriber’s service experience, the new technologies will give Orange Egypt additional data and insight into customer preferences that will help make competitive pricing decisions.

As part of the collaboration, Ericsson will modernise and upgrade the current Ericsson Charging solution at Orange Egypt to unlock the full potential of new charging capabilities in accordance with its modernisation goals.

By integrating the full solution with Ericsson Charging, and building on catalogue-driven orchestration, Orange Egypt says it has taken steps to streamline the business configuration process within this transformation.

Håkan Cervell, vice president and head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa said: “Digital service experience, catalogue-driven orchestration and cloud native technology are essential for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to successfully manage with the complex challenges arising in the era of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

At Ericsson, we are committed to leverage our continuously evolving technologies to support local CSPs, such as Orange Egypt, in building networks of the future.”