Denodo integrates Google Cloud into platform

Denodo will work with Google Cloud to aid customers in driving innovative solutions by combining advanced data management capabilities with generative AI service while providing access to large language models (LLMs).

“Google Cloud and Denodo’s innovative technologies enable us to provide better and faster insights while freeing up valuable time and resources for our team,” said Dan Young, Chief Data Architect, at Indiana University.

“We recognised early on the transformative potential that can be realised by combining Denodo’s data management platform with Google Cloud’s generative AI solutions and, in particular, their large language model capabilities which empower our academic community by accelerating cutting-edge research and advancing the success of our students.”

The integration, Denodo says, provides an opportunity for organisations to drive real transformation by enabling access to Gemini models and the ability to develop new services and applications.

“Generative AI can significantly improve how businesses operate and benefit virtually every industry,” said Ritika Suri, technology partnerships director at Google Cloud.

“By utilising Google Cloud’s leading gen AI capabilities, Denodo can help customers unlock new insights that help them improve operations and be more productive.”

Google Cloud accelerates organisations’ ability to transform their business by combining its infrastructure platform, industry solutions and expertise.

Coupled with Google Cloud’s generative AI and LLMs, organisations leverage Denodo to responsibly ensure ethical considerations like bias mitigation, privacy protection, and human oversight by safely and efficiently feeding data to Vertex AI applications.

"Using Denodo’s logical/semantic-model approach, enterprises across industries can integrate and manage data and apply Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques that combine the capabilities of a pre-trained large language model with external data sources,” said Narayan Sundar, senior director of strategic alliances at Denodo.

“This latest integration further sets the stage for enterprises to redefine the boundaries of innovation by unlocking new levels of business value through the power of data and generative AI.

“As a longtime partner of Google Cloud, we enhance the capabilities of large language models by enabling them to query authoritative and relevant data and offer nuanced responses that deliver unprecedented business insights.”