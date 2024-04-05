Macquarie Capital backed Onivia to add 6 million homes to its FTTH network offering

The network currently passes approximately 4.25 million homes with a further 1.75 million to be added as the network is expanded over an estimated period of three years.

The network will be operated by Onivia, Spain’s largest independent wholesale fibre platform, which will increase its coverage to around 10 million Spanish homes.

Once the 10 million number is hit, the network will cover 12 provinces across the regions of Madrid, Segovia, Avila, Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad Valenciana and Murcia.

The transaction also provides the consortium with the option to acquire any future fibre rollouts from DIGI in those provinces, subject to certain conditions.

DIGI is Spain’s fourth largest internet service provider (“ISP”) and will continue to use the FTTH network to serve its own customers while it will also be made available to all other Onivia customers.

“With this acquisition, Onivia confirms its position as largest neutral and independent player, enhancing the value-added proposal for our telco customers, increasing coverage, and offering latest XGS-PON technology,” Jose Antonio Vázquez Blanco, CEO of Onivia, said.

“It is also a fantastic step towards our national end-to-end telco proposal for other market segments such as utilities and alarms.”

Onivia was established in in 2019 as Spain's first independent wholesale fibre network operator.

“Alongside our long-term co-investors, Macquarie Capital are committed to supporting the continued growth and expansion of this truly national Spanish network, delivering reliable ultrafast broadband to both rural and urban areas and for ISPs large and small,” said Oliver Bradley, Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Capital.

Digi’s CEO Marius Varzaru, added that his firm “are delighted to develop our expansion in Spain hand in hand with the Consortium formed by Macquarie Capital, Abrdn and Arjun Infrastructure Partners, world leaders in infrastructure investment.”

This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including relevant foreign direct investment clearances in Spain and European Commission merger controls.