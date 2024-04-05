Reports: Nvidia, Indosat to plough $200m into AI centre in Indonesia

The new centre is set to be built in Solo, Central Java by the end of this year according to Indonesia’s Communications and Informatics Ministry in a statement from earlier this week.

"Now, our main focus is to develop a centre of excellence related to AI in Surakarta," said Steve Saerang, Indosat’s spokesperson adding such collaboration will foster the development of technology infrastructure in Indonesia.

Indosat’s CEO has provided information of the investment plan to Surakarta mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also Indonesia’s vice president elect and the son of the outgoing President Joko Widodo.

“Why in Surakarta? Because they are ready, have good human resources and 5G infrastructure,” he was quoted to have said.