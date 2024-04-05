Reports: Nvidia, Indosat to plough $200m into AI centre in Indonesia
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Reports: Nvidia, Indosat to plough $200m into AI centre in Indonesia

Saf Malik
April 05, 2024 12:00 PM
Nvidia_sign.png

Nvidia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison will build a US$200 million AI centre in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The new centre is set to be built in Solo, Central Java by the end of this year according to Indonesia’s Communications and Informatics Ministry in a statement from earlier this week.

"Now, our main focus is to develop a centre of excellence related to AI in Surakarta," said Steve Saerang, Indosat’s spokesperson adding such collaboration will foster the development of technology infrastructure in Indonesia.

Indosat’s CEO has provided information of the investment plan to Surakarta mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also Indonesia’s vice president elect and the son of the outgoing President Joko Widodo.

“Why in Surakarta? Because they are ready, have good human resources and 5G infrastructure,” he was quoted to have said.

Topics

NewsData CentresIndosat Ooredoo Hutchison
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe