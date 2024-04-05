SCO, One Network, and Cybernet partner cross-border terrestrial route

All three parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to establish a diverse route for China’s expanding digital traffic and aid cross-border connectivity to neighbouring countries.

The partnership brings together SCO, a government-owned telecoms service provider operating in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan; One Network, the digital arm of Frontier Works Organisation; and Cybernet, Pakistan’s fixed-line telecoms provider.

“Pakistan is rightfully referred to as a regional connectivity hub owing to its unique geographical location that offers the shortest route to China and the Central Asian Republics (CAR) reaching the Arabian Sea,” said Umar Ahmad Shah, director general, SCO.

“In the realm of digital connectivity, Pakistan boasts optimal internet links connecting China and CAR to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. This presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to emerge as a digital conduit linking China and Central Asian nations with global markets, thereby augmenting foreign exchange earnings for the country.”

The collaboration combines SCO's network capabilities with the long-haul network infrastructure and expertise of One Network and Cybernet.

Together they will establish a long-haul terrestrial route from Khunjerab via Rawalpindi to Cybernet’s cable landing station in Karachi. This infrastructure will enable transit routes to Europe, East-Asia and Africa via multiple subsea cables.

“We're excited about this collaboration, marking a key step in our commitment to enhancing nationwide and cross-border digital connectivity,” said Asif Siddique, CEO of One Network.

“Leveraging our built-to-purpose fiber-optic network across Pakistan, we aim to contribute towards Pakistan-China digital communication corridor development.”

This alliance will create a transit backbone for a shorter, reliable and low-latency route, resulting in increased foreign exchange for Pakistan.

“This MoU underscores our dedication to optimizing our fiber-optic investments in digital infrastructure across motorways for ITS and Tolling,” added One Network‘s Head of Business.

“We’re set to offer an ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency network with unparalleled 24/7 operations and maintenance of the network infrastructure to the telecommunication sector, boosting connectivity and regional economic growth.”