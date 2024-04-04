Hughes delivers global LEO connectivity with Eutelsat OneWeb approved ESA

It is an electronically steerable antenna-based (ESA) terminal that has been approved by Eutelsat OneWeb for operation in its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network and enables Hughes to bring Eutelsat OneWeb's enterprise-grade, low-latency, high-speed connectivity to its customers.

To date Hughes has developed the gateway and core modem module for all OneWeb terminals and is continuing its support the company with this flat panel ESA.

"Using our decades of experience with low Earth orbit systems and our detailed understanding of the Eutelsat OneWeb system, we are delivering a high-performance connectivity solution that brings reliable, enterprise-grade LEO connectivity to remote locations," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president and general manager of the North America enterprise division at Hughes.

"Our managed LEO service currently supports customers in the military, government agencies and public safety communities as well as retailers and energy companies. This technology is a game changer, and we are proud to be working closely with Eutelsat OneWeb to bring our solution to the broader market."

The HL1120W is designed for the outdoor environment and is lightweight, low-power, weather-tight and easy to install and maintain.

It is built with a durable aluminium chassis and is configured to function right out of the box with self-pointing to the Eutelsat OneWeb satellite constellation. It also features an indoor unit, which provides a Wi-Fi 6 router and 2 GigE LAN ports.

"We are delighted to add the HL1120W to our product portfolio and this terminal is well poised to meet a range of enterprise and government uses,” added Juan Pablo Cofino, regional vice president of the Americas at Eutelsat OneWeb.

“Hughes is a longstanding technology and distribution partner of ours and the addition of this terminal will help us extend connectivity services even faster and further for Hughes and also for our partners around the world. We look forward to seeing this terminal switched on in communities, businesses and for governments everywhere."