Telefónica Tech launches new cybersecurity platform

The new service, based on Tenable’s exposure management platform, identifies all exposed assets in organisations by covering risks associated with IT equipment, cloud, containers, web applications and identity platforms.

The ‘Tenable One Exposure Management Platform’ can translate asset data and vulnerabilities into contextual business insights and intelligence so that security managers can make informed decisions aimed at strengthening business resilience.

Alberto Sempere, director of services, innovation and partnerships at Telefónica Tech, says: "We are very proud to add the capabilities of Tenable's platform, a benchmark in exposure management, to our portfolio of cyber security services.

We continue to evolve and enhance our NextDefense offering to provide our customers with more advanced, intelligent and comprehensive services, incorporating, in this case, the best technology with an elite team specialised in vulnerability management and digital security posture”.

Telefónica Tech's newly evolved 'NextDefense' Vulnerability Management service is also supported by Telefónica Tech's cybersecurity experts in its security operations centres (SOCs).

These are responsible for supervising and validating the entire analysis process and will provide customers with detailed information on the relevant vulnerabilities and threats that pose a risk to organisations.

Greg Goetz, VP of global strategic partners and MSSP at Tenable adds: "Expanding our global partnership with Telefónica Tech will help organisations better understand and reduce cybersecurity risk across their entire attack surface.

“Telefónica Tech’s new service builds upon their deep expertise and experience in providing a Vulnerability Management service that gives an adversarial view across the most targeted attack vectors.

“Add to this actionable, prioritised advice on how to remediate cybersecurity exposures and this new service will enable organisations to digitally transform their businesses with confidence and peace of mind”.