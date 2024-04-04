CEQUENS teams up with stc Kuwait to provide messaging services

CEQUENS, a leading global omnichannel communication service provider, recognised as a tier 1 SMS hub in the global SMS market, is thrilled to announce ab exclusive partnership with stc Kuwait for A2P, P2P, P2A, Flash Calling, and RCS messaging services. stc Kuwait is a leading brand in the telecommunications industry, established in December 2008 as a subsidiary of stc Group. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing innovative communication solutions to businesses and individuals in Kuwait.

As the exclusive partner for stc Kuwait, the partnership aims to empower businesses with scalable and efficient communication solutions. The collaboration will enhance CEQUENS’s ability to enhance the delivery of A2P and P2P SMS traffic to the stc Kuwait network. It will offer improved access for enterprises and OTTs while preventing fraudulent and spam activities. The goal is to enhance the customer experience, pave the way for new business models, and effectively monetise international A2P SMS traffic.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed N. Al Nusif, CEO - solutions by stc, stc Kuwait’s B2B arm shared, "stc Kuwait prides itself on a legacy of unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We continuously strive to set new standards, ensuring that our customers experience the best telecommunications services, making us a trusted partner in their digital journey. Together with CEQUENS, we are set to reshape the landscape of telecommunications, offering unmatched experiences to our valued customers."

Nermeen Sobhy, VP Carrier Relations at CEQUENS, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be the exclusive partner for stc Kuwait not only for existing A2P and P2P messaging but also for the future messaging models. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art communication solutions that empower businesses and contribute to the growth of the regional communication ecosystem."

CEQUENS and stc Kuwait are confident that their collaboration will set new benchmarks in the telecommunications industry, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.