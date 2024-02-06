Forming an Alliance across the Gulf

Alliance Networks will boost connectivity in the Gulf region through the use of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) optical fibre.

The company has signed partnership agreements with multiple regional and global infrastructure players, submarine and terrestrial cable systems and technology partners including GCCIA, Gulf Bridge International (GBI), Amsterdam IX (AMS-IX) and regional telecom and infrastructure service providers.

“There is a large market for innovative end-to-end solutions based on world-class infrastructure in the Middle East region, offering regional and global businesses a competitive advantage in today’s evolving world,” Al Daylami told Capacity.

Al Daylami says that the company is focused on addressing the gap in the market by providing flexible and pan-regional end-to-end network services with unique and flexible business models.

“We aim to connect data centres, carriers, and content providers in the region at reasonable prices, facilitating cohesive growth and an enhanced data movement experience,” he adds.

On its primary mission, Al Daylami says it is to be the most trusted, dedicated digital infrastructure service provider, serving the region's high-growth, hyper-bandwidth market and dynamics.

"We are driven by the objective to capture new business opportunities, maximise utilisation and return on assets and resources, and invest in new regional assets and capabilities.

“This mission encompasses building a sustainable platform to jointly address new markets, complementing our partners' existing business and infrastructure globally.”

All in a name

Partnership agreements, especially with regional global digital infrastructure providers are essential for the company, Al Daylami says.

So much so, that the belief in strong partnerships is reflected in its name.

“Alliance Networks was named to reflect our commitment to collaboration and connectivity,” The CEO says.

The word ‘alliance’ represents a belief in forming strong partnerships both regionally and globally to create a network that fosters seamless communication and data exchange.

Partnerships provide Alliance with access to a robust optical fibre infrastructure, internet exchanges, data centres and local backhauling that allows the company to enhance connectivity in the Gulf region and beyond.

Alongside its several partnerships, Alliance Networks launched an Internet Exchange (IX) in Oman.

The new IX will be owned by AWASR, a licensed service provided which aims to establish an IX node in the country. Alliance will deliver marketing and sales support for the new IX and in collaboration with AMS-IX will deliver platform, technical support, expertise and training.

“Oman is a strategic market for Alliance Networks due to its geographic importance in the global digital landscape,” Al Daylami says.

Oman has been dubbed as a data centre ‘hub’ in recent times. Data centre investment is set to reach US$428 million by 2026, according to research from Aritzon Advisory and Intelligence. On top of that, its data centre market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2022-2028.

The country's data centres will likely receive over $100 million in core and shell development investment during 2023-2028.

The internet exchange in Oman serves as a focal point for regional and international data traffic flow, allowing Alliance to facilitate faster and more cost-effective data transfers.

This, Al Daylami believes, aligns with its commitment to boosting digital infrastructure in the region and contributing to the growth of the digital economy in the region.

Focus on regions

On the key markets that Alliance aims to expand into, Al Daylami says he is eager to expand anywhere that is able to demonstrate a “growing demand for advanced connectivity solutions”.

“Our focus is on regions, where our expertise in providing reliable and scalable network services can make a significant impact,” he says.

Key factors that the firm will look at include market potential, regulatory environment, and the readiness for advanced digital infrastructure.

Further to that, Al Daylami says Alliance has a vision to extend its footprint beyond the Middle East with plans to introduce networks to Europe and Asia.

“We are aiming to build on our existing partnerships, while also utilising the infrastructure of our partners, and complement other players in the regions we enter.

“Additionally, we plan to expand beyond regions, such as reaching into Europe, where we can better serve our regional customers and partners.

“Our objective is not just to expand geographically but to become a trusted and dedicated digital infrastructure service provider globally.”