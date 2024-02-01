Orange signs deal to secure A2P revenue leakage

HAUD, a Maltese messaging revenue platform, will ensure sustained protection and revenue growth across the entire portfolio of Orange operating companies worldwide.

As part of the long-term partnership, HAUD is set to deliver a comprehensive suite of services, to bolster Orange's A2P Monetisation business.

These services encompass vulnerability testing assessments, strategic consulting, and security software deployment throughout the Orange group.

"The partnership with HAUD signifies a strategic move towards fortifying the integrity of our messaging platforms and maximizing revenue generation,” said Cedric Gonin, VP Global Business Support at Orange Wholesale.

“HAUDs solutions ensure we can maximize revenue from our messaging platforms in partnership with our operating companies and affiliates, solidifying our commitment to providing secure and innovative services".

HAUD’s smart ecosystem is designed to prioritise the protection of subscribers and systems, against potential threats while ensuring sustainable, scalable revenue streams.

“By embarking on this strategic journey with Orange Wholesale, HAUD reinforces its commitment to pioneering advancements in telecommunication messaging security. The partnership marks a pivotal step towards fortifying messaging protection and maximising the value derived from A2P Monetisation initiatives within the global telecom landscape, "said Erik Angelow, CEO at HAUD.