Jorge Abadia Pozuelo to run Actis’ new Latam data centres
Appointments

Jack Haddon
January 19, 2024 12:12 PM
LATAM.jpg

Digital Infrastructure veteran Jorge Abadia Pozuelo has joined NextStream as CEO, commencing his role on 1st January this year.

Pozuelo brings his infrastructure experience from his role as COO of Telxius Towers, a Telefonica carve out that sold 30,722 towers to American Tower in 2021 for $9.4 billion.

His most recent role before joining NextStream was at Nexo Latam, a Latin American digital infrastructure platform launched with private equity giant KKR. Pozuelo joined the business as CEO in October 2022.

NextStream is the new commercial name for a company owned and backed by Actis, which acquired data centres in six markets in March 2023.

Actis is a London based infrastructure investor that specialises in sustainable investments.

Thanks to these acquisitions, NextStream has a footprint in six countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and the US.

In a LinkedIn post Pozuelo said he was looking forward to embarking on the new journey, working alongside a talented team and steering NextStream towards greater heights.

He also revealed he will work on positioning the data centres as carrier neutral facilities for hyperscalers and retail customers.

“I'm eager to steer NextStream towards new horizons with Actis, and now joining General Atlantic as its sustainable infrastructure arm, creating a diversified global platform with $96 billion of combined assets under management”.

This comment comes as General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm, agreed to acquire Actis just three days ago.

In a statement on the acquisition General Atlantic said it looks forward to advancing its strategic diversification and strengthening its collective commitment to supporting the energy transition.

