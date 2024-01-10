Lumen selects Atos for multi-year mainframe upgrade
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Lumen selects Atos for multi-year mainframe upgrade

Natalie Bannerman
January 10, 2024 09:30 AM
AdobeStock_Network upgrade purple.png

Atos has been selected by Lumen to modernise its mainframe services as part of a multi-year deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atos will provide Lumen with a new mainframe platform to support its critical applications. These services will be delivered to Lumen's US operations only.

In addition, three of Lumen’s data centres will be combined into a single Atos-operated US hub to deliver optimal infrastructure.

"By transforming Lumen's mainframe, we will bring the company security, agility, and the opportunity for innovation while supporting their business transformation objectives,” said Michael Grunberg, CEO North America, tech foundations, Atos.

“We look forward to deepening the relationship and creating opportunities to extend our collaboration in the future."

The mainframe-as-a-service solution gives Lumen cloud-like mainframe scalability that provides everything from computing power to service management and innovation.

In addition, consumption-based charging allows Lumen to adjust the service in line with real time demand.

Atos will also provide 24/7 hardware, software and technical support alongside monitoring and operations.

The two will migrate the mainframe workloads into Atos' Hub through as part of a phased migration to ensure service levels are maintained.

"Our mainframe is a central computing backbone and is pivotal to our business operations,” added Chad Naeger, CIO at Lumen.

“It demands the highest level of stability and security to power our operations. We have entrusted Atos to modernise our mainframe environment, confident in their expertise, experience, and ability to propel our transformation goals."

Atos has more than 45 years of experience in mainframes and has been a Global IBM Platinum and Global Strategic Business Partner for more than 20 years.

Lumen has one of the largest, most deeply peered global networks offering metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities.

Topics

NewsInfrastructure and Networks
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe