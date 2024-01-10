Lumen selects Atos for multi-year mainframe upgrade

Under the terms of the agreement, Atos will provide Lumen with a new mainframe platform to support its critical applications. These services will be delivered to Lumen's US operations only.

In addition, three of Lumen’s data centres will be combined into a single Atos-operated US hub to deliver optimal infrastructure.

"By transforming Lumen's mainframe, we will bring the company security, agility, and the opportunity for innovation while supporting their business transformation objectives,” said Michael Grunberg, CEO North America, tech foundations, Atos.

“We look forward to deepening the relationship and creating opportunities to extend our collaboration in the future."

The mainframe-as-a-service solution gives Lumen cloud-like mainframe scalability that provides everything from computing power to service management and innovation.

In addition, consumption-based charging allows Lumen to adjust the service in line with real time demand.

Atos will also provide 24/7 hardware, software and technical support alongside monitoring and operations.

The two will migrate the mainframe workloads into Atos' Hub through as part of a phased migration to ensure service levels are maintained.

"Our mainframe is a central computing backbone and is pivotal to our business operations,” added Chad Naeger, CIO at Lumen.

“It demands the highest level of stability and security to power our operations. We have entrusted Atos to modernise our mainframe environment, confident in their expertise, experience, and ability to propel our transformation goals."

Atos has more than 45 years of experience in mainframes and has been a Global IBM Platinum and Global Strategic Business Partner for more than 20 years.

Lumen has one of the largest, most deeply peered global networks offering metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities.