SK Telecom and Thales partner on post-quantum cryptography trial

Based on 5G standalone networks and 5G SIM, the solution aims to encrypt and decrypt subscriber identity to protect user privacy from future quantum threats.

Specifically it protects subscribers against potential ‘record now, decrypt later’ attacks and allows users to safeguard subscribers’ identities via a regular commercial telecom network.

“This collaboration between SKT and Thales highlights our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of cybersecurity and ensuring the safety of our customers' data,” said Yu Takki, vice president and head of the infra technology office of SKT.

“PQC provides enhanced security through the use of cryptographic algorithms that are thought to be secure against quantum computer attacks. Going forward, we will combine PQC SIM with our additional Quantum expertise to achieve end-to-end quantum-safe communications.”

The solution involves upgrading the cryptography used to anonymise the user digital identity on the 5G network.

The user identity on a 5G network is hidden and secured on the device due to the 5G SIM. The security part uses cryptographic algorithms designed to withstand attacks from future quantum computers, providing a robust level of security in the post-quantum era.

“As quantum computers have the potential to break certain existing cryptographic algorithms, there is an emerging need to transition to cryptographic algorithms believed to be secure against quantum attacks, added Eva Rudin, SVP of mobile connectivity and solutions at Thales.

“For 5G networks, Thales started to invest on cryptographic algorithms that are quantum-resistant to enhance continued communications security and privacy for users.”

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has launched an initiative to standardise post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, and SKT and Thales have used the Crystals-Kyber one, one of the public-key algorithms currently recommended by NIST as part of this initiative, for the trial.