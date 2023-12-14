TXO acquires Lynx UK to grow circular economy offering

The addition of the Lynx team, which is over 80 strong, will see TXO be able to offer turnkey decommissioning, asset management, engineering and test and repair services.

TXO said these new highly skilled employee’s would complement its existing team of over 260 telecom specialists.

The combination of the two skillsets enables TXO to deliver a full-service circular economy proposition, the company said.

"The acquisition of Lynx strengthens TXO’s position as a strategic partner for operators looking to transform their networks, reduce their carbon footprint, increase capital efficiency and sustainably retire legacy equipment,” said Darren Pearce, Group CEO of TXO.

“We are excited to welcome our new Lynx colleagues to TXO and believe their expertise will be crucial in bringing about our shared mission of delivering solutions that embed circular economy principles in the telecoms industry.”

Pearce thanked TXO’s private equity investor for supporting them on the deal, and said TXO are constantly looking for opportunities to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded, experienced teams.

“Expect to see more of this from TXO in the future,” he said.

In April this year private equity investment firm TowerBrook made a strategic majority investment in TXO.

At the time TowerBrook said they were committed to assisting with the ongoing growth and advancement of the company, which includes expanding into international markets and pursuing strategic acquisitions.

The acquisition of Lynx expands TXO’s asset management and test & repair capabilities, as well as scaling TXO’s inventory for UK and European operators.

TXO said the acquisition forms part of its global strategy to be the leading circular economy service partner for network operators and OEMs, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

“TXO shares our vision for how the telecoms market should function sustainably and the cultural mindset needed to ensure the growth of sustainable networks,” said Lyn Pickering, CEO of Lynx UK.

“By joining TXO, we will be able to extend our impact globally, driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the ever-evolving landscape of the telecoms industry,” she said.