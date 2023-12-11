Green Mountain begins data centre expansion in London

The site, which is located near the main financial districts of London and the key market exchanges, will be built over two phases (7MW each phase), inside the existing building and offers over 5,500 sqm of white space.

The first phase is set to be completed by Q1 2025.

“We are delighted to begin expanding the existing operational site to bring additional capacity to market,” said Simon Blackburn, managing director, UK.

“The unique location coupled with a strong team experienced in both building and operating highly secure data centres with 100% availability, makes this a fantastic site for customers looking for low latency connectivity, and easy access to London and with an opportunity to expand to 30MW including build to suit options in a single campus.”

Green Mountain incorporated Infinity Data Centres into its portfolio in January 2023 and renamed the site LON1-East. The site has subsequently been rebranded and is now ready for a major expansion.

Three new data halls supporting 7MW of IT-load will be built inside an existing building at the site with a further three halls, also offering 7MW in the near future.

The site can offer an additional 16MW build-to-suit on an adjacent plot of land with power and planning permission has already been secured.

“This is a true milestone in our international expansion. London is an extremely important data centre hub and a must-have location for many international companies,” added Svein Atle Hagaseth, CEO of Green Mountain.

“Our aim is to gradually expand our footprint in several international markets, and London is an ideal location to continue executing this strategy.”

The new build-out lays the foundation for enhanced carbon neutrality. The site is supported by certified renewable power and will have a target annualised power usage effectiveness of 1.2.

The backup power generators will use hydrotreated vegetable oil fuel instead of diesel, reducing the CO2 emissions by up to 90%.