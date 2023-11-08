Medusa and LUIC partner to land Medusa subsea cable in Libya
News

Medusa and LUIC partner to land Medusa subsea cable in Libya

Natalie Bannerman
November 08, 2023 09:41 AM
DSC07737.JPG.jpg

Libyan United International for Telecommunication and Technology (LUIC), and Medusa Submarine Cable System have entered into an agreement to extend Medusa to the Libyan coast.

The Medusa subsea cable, which spans 8,760km in length, will have two new landing points in Libya, connecting the coastal cities of Tripoli and Benghazi.

“Medusa was born with the goal of being the most important cable in the Mediterranean and, to achieve that, it must have a solid structure on both shores,” said Norman Albi, managing director at Medusa and AFR-IX telecom,

“That is why it has always been essential to connect all the countries of North Africa. We are convinced that Medusa will mark a positive turning point for Libya’s connectivity, and this will have an impact on the region’s economy.”

DSC07754 (1).jpg

Under this new agreement, Medusa will connect eleven countries through its landing points in Portugal, Morocco, Spain, France, Algeria, Tunisia, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Libya.

Ibrahem Rahab CEO of LUIC and Norman Albi managing director of Medusa and AFR-IX telecom attended the signing ceremony in Tripoli earlier this week.

“The company is working on developing and connecting Libya to the world by enhancing the connectivity and achieving geographic diversity of the international submarine cables infrastructure level,” added Ibrahem Rahab, managing director at LUIC.

“He said that this would be done by establishing new landing stations, new routes for crossing subsea cables, using state-of-the-art technology and digital innovation to benefit the country’s socio-economic development.!

Medusa is due to land at Libya’s coast by the end of 2025. Some segments of the Medusa cable house up to 24 fibre pairs capable of transmitting 20Tbs per fibre pair.

At present, Libya has 13 cable landing stations along the country’s north coast, with only four subsea cables connecting them.

Medusa subsea cable with Libya.png

Once complete the landing of the Medusa submarine cable system in Libya will significantly improve the country’s connectivity and communication infrastructure, which will foster economic development and regional integration.

It will also strengthen Libya’s connection with neighbouring North African and Southern European countries.

Topics

News NewsMedusa Cable Infrastructure and NetworksSubseaLibyan United International for Telecommunication and Technology (LUIC)
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
