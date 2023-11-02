BT records soaring profits in latest results

In the six months ending September 30, revenue rose to £10.41 billion from £10.37 billion a year earlier.

The operator said pretax profit rose 29% to £1.08 billion from £831 million. Adjusted earnings before tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose to £4.09 billion from £3.87 billion.

BT said that its results were driven by revenue flow through strong cost-cutting measures as it began to bear the fruits of its three-year cost-control plan.

“These results show that BT Group is delivering and on target: we’re rapidly building and connecting customers to our next generation networks, we’re simplifying our products and services, and we’re now seeing predictable and consistent revenue and EBITDA growth.

FTTP build rate accelerated to 66,000 per week, delivering 860,000 premises passed in the quarter. Its FTTP footprint is now expanded to 12 million premises with a further six million where initial build is underway.

“We’ve strengthened our competitive position with the launch of both New EE and our renewed strategy in Business, and Openreach has now built full fibre broadband to more than a third of the UK's homes and businesses with a growing connection rate,” Jansen said.

“Our transformation programme has now delivered £2.5bn in annualised savings well on track to meet our £3bn savings target by FY25.”

Jansen will leave his role as BT CEO, with Telia Company’s Allison Kirkby taking over the role at around the end of January 2024 at the latest.

"BT Group has a bright future and I'm pleased to be handing the baton to Allison Kirkby early in the new year,” he said.

“She knows the sector, she knows the company and she's the right person to lead BT Group from this position of operational strength."