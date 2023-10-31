Google unveils double subsea cable project through South Pacific Connect initiative

Writing about this announcement in a blog post, Brian Quigley VP of global network infrastructure at Google Cloud, said “we are excited about what this (South Pacific Connect initiative) means for our users and Google Cloud customers in the Pacific and around the world”.

"The Government of Fiji is delighted to partner with Google in achieving this momentous milestone to bolster digital connectivity and resilience,” said Prime Minister of Fiji, Honorable Sitiveni Rabuka.

“Our shared vision is to pave the way for a more interconnected and fortified digital future not only for Fiji but also for the entire Pacific region and beyond."

Named Honomoana and Tabua, the two cables will to help increase the reliability and resilience of digital connectivity across the Pacific.

“The government of French Polynesia has chosen the digital economy as one of the four key sectors for economic and social development. We could not wish for a better partner than Google in this endeavour,” said President Moetai Brotherson of French Polynesia.

South Pacific Connect initiative will be delivered with several partners, including Fiji International Telecommunications, Office of Posts and Telecommunications of French Polynesia, APTelecom and Vocus Group. It will deliver new international subsea cables connecting Fiji and French Polynesia to both the US and Australia.

"Fintel is excited to be supporting the South Pacific Connect initiative alongside the multinational technology company, Google,” said George Samisoni CEO of Fiji International Telecommunications.

“This will strengthen Fintel and Fiji's telecommunications hub status and provide the much needed reliable and resilient connectivity between the people of the Pacific and the rest of the world."

Honomoana, named after the Polynesian word for link (hono) and ocean (moana), will connect the US and Australia to French Polynesia. Tabua, named after a sacred Fijian whale’s tooth, will connect the US and Australia to Fiji.

“Vocus is delighted to be the partner of choice for Google to deliver the South Pacific Connect initiative,” said Ellie Sweeney, CEO at Vocus.

“The system will establish three diverse Australian landings along with dual cable paths to the US, substantially improving the resilience of Australia’s critical connections to the world.”

In addition, the South Pacific Connect initiative will build physically diverse cable landing stations in Fiji and French Polynesia and connect them with an interlink cable.

“OPT is proud to partner with Google to expand its network and expertise in this fantastic project for our region and communities,” said Jean-Francois Martin, CEO of OPT.

The South Pacific Connect initiative will create a ring between Australia, Fiji and French Polynesia, which will include pre-positioned branching units that will allow other countries and territories of Oceania to take advantage of the new infrastructure.

“Increasing the reliability and resilience of digital connectivity in the Pacific is a fundamental objective of APTelecom and collaborating with Google is a great example of how companies can work together to accelerate and deliver connectivity solutions that will change the world,” said Eric Handa, CEO of APTelecom.