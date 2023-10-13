American Tower names Thierry Amarger as new CEO for Europe

This news comes as the current CEO of Europe, Pieter Nel, confirms his retirement.

Amarger enters the role having served as CEO for American Tower in France and vice president of strategic global accounts management for the last 3-years.

With over 25 years’ experience a Amarger has held key leadership positions in large corporations such as Microsoft, Nokia and Gemplus (Thales).

"We are thrilled to appoint Thierry Amarger as CEO for Europe,” said Olivier Puech, executive vice president and president of Latin America and EMEA at American Tower.

“With his extensive industry knowledge and strategic mindset, we are confident that Thierry will continue to build upon the solid foundation established by Pieter Nel. Together, we will shape the future of our European operations and maintain our position as an industry leader."

With extensive international experience across 8 countries and a deep understanding of the European market, Amarger is well positioned to lead American Tower Corporation's European operations into its next phase of growth.

“I am excited to accept this new challenge as CEO for Europe and to continue to build upon Pieter’s legacy and leading Europe towards success,” said Amarger.

“The European region holds an immense number of opportunities and I feel privileged to have the confidence of American Tower to lead and help shape the region alongside over 450 employees in Europe.”

As Nel embarks on his retirement, American Tower has expressed its thanks for his ‘exceptional leadership’. Under his guidance, our the company’s European operations has achieved remarkable milestones and established a strong presence in the region.

“I am looking forward to starting this new chapter in my life. I will miss the industry and the company’s culture but, most of all, the people I have worked with side-by-side in the 12 years I have been with American Tower,” commented Nel.

“It has been a privilege to work with such talented and dedicated colleagues. I am confident that Thierry is the perfect candidate to take over as CEO for Europe and his drive, focus and passion will elevate the European region for our customers and employees.”