atNorth to build 30MW data centre in Copenhagen by 2024

The first phase will go live in Q4 2024 following a 12-month build period. The new facility, called DEN01, will be atNorth’s ninth data centre and marks its presence in four of the five Nordic countries.

“Our data centre locations are very carefully selected in order to adhere to our stringent requirements for scalability and energy efficiency,” said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth.

“We are delighted to invest in Denmark’s data centre market and expand our facilities into the country at a time when the demand for high performance digital infrastructure is continually increasing.”

Once operational, DEN01 will deliver 30MW in capacity for high performance workloads and will be situated on a sizable plot of land to allow atNorth to scale its operations in line with client demand. It will also be ISO27001 and ISO14001 compliant and will adhere to Tier 3 standards.

“Ballerup is an attractive municipality to locate a business and atNorth is a great example of this,” said Jesper Würtzen, Mayor of Ballerup.

“The ability to reuse excess heat from the data center to create sustainable district heating in the future is very exciting, and I am looking forward to following the project.”

The new data centre will benefit from Denmark's cool climate and connection to mainland Europe. It is also located near the waste and energy company Vestforbrænding, which supplies district heating to the equivalent of 70,000 households.

It will be able to use the data centre’s heat recycling technology, which could potentially supply heat to thousands of Ballerup citizens.

"We work purposefully and continuously to utilise waste heat from organisations such as data centres and integrate them into our district heating network,” said Steen Neuchs Vedel, CEO of Vestforbrænding.

“We are happy to be part of this project and look forward to working with atNorth to efficiently utilise waste heat from their new site to heat local homes.”