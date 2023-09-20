SUNeVision and HKBN unveil the TKO Connect subsea cable

This project marks a step in next-gen subsea fibre cable systems as it enables ultra-reliable and seamless interconnection between the MEGA-i and MEGA Plus high-tier data centres in Hong Kong.

The TKO Connect subsea cable system directly connects SUNeVision’s MEGA-i, the subsea interconnection hub in Chai Wan, and MEGA Plus, the hyperscale data centre in Tseung Kwan O.

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of TKO Connect today. Our flagship data centre MEGA-i has for many years served as a critical interconnection hub for Asia and globally. The completion of TKO Connect, which links up MEGA-i with our TKO data centres (i.e. MEGA Plus and the new MEGA IDC) will substantially increase speed and improve latency of data exchange amongst these data centres,” said Allen Fung, vice chairman and executive director of SUNeVision.

“This enables our MEGA-i customers to expand seamlessly into our TKO data centres, unconstrained by the capacity at MEGA-i. This also allows our customers to build resilience by having multiple hubs within our MEGA Campus. We believe with the TKO Connect, together with new subsea cables that will ‘land at’ MEGA-i, will further strengthen SUNeVision’s role as a critical hub in Asia.”

Spanning 3km in length, the cable system provides the most direct and shortest route between MEGA-i and MEGA Plus, with latency as low as 0.014 milliseconds. TKO Connect is also the first and only dual-path subsea cable in Hong Kong, with two physical cables specifically built for full resilience and ensure network continuity for business operations.

The cable terminates at the carrier-neutral facility MEGA-i with minimal fibre splicing and loss. Interconnecting MEGA-i with MEGA Plus, the cable will be further expanded to MEGA IDC, the hyperscale data centre in Tseung Kwan O, which is currently under development.

“As a company driven by Purpose to ‘Make our Home a Better Place to Live’, our investments have always been a backbone for society’s progress,” added NiQ Lai, co-owner and group CEO of HKBN.

“This pioneering collaboration continues our commitment to deliver world leading industry-first breakthroughs for customers, as we redefine the subsea space to address hyper-accelerated demand from the Asia Pacific region’s digital economy.”