Pulsant welcomes Navinder Uppal as chief digital officer

Uppal enters the role with an extensive track record in system transformation and change management programmes.

direction and leadership around the delivery of Pulsant’s digital and systems strategy, including core business support systems and its integration into the wider digital client experience.

“Nav will be a tremendous asset to Pulsant as we continue to pursue our ambitions within the edge infrastructure space,” said Rob Coupland, CEO of Pulsant.

“His passion for leading change focused on client outcomes and breadth of experience in digital execution and systems transformation are particularly relevant for us as operational excellence is a central pillar of our growth strategy.”

Uppal enters the role with more than two decades of experience leveraging his experience as a senior technology and digital transformation executive.

From 2019 to present day, he has served as group technical director at JLA Group. During his tenure he led a three-year improvement plan to create a cohesive service ecosystem through IoT innovation within JLA to improve process efficiency and digital client engagement.

His long-standing track record in driving technological change to support business resilience and performance has seen him hold senior technology roles in both public and private sector organisations.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Pulsant in such a challenging role to continue the great work already in place to drive the step change in system transformation at Pulsant,” said Uppal.

“In the fast-paced digital environment we operate in, it’s essential to embed a progressive process and service infrastructure to support its strategic growth priorities. To succeed, I need to ensure all our team have access to the right tooling to deliver industry-leading service to clients and enhance that client sentiment via seamless self-service experience.”