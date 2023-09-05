Exa Infrastructure goes live in Namex Bari in the south of Italy

Namex Bari will host Exa and its subsea cables, enabling all companies hosted in Namex Bari to have access to Exa’s network including the Trans Adriatic Express (TAE), Exa’s new low-latency subsea cable route between Italy, Albania, Greece and Turkey.

“This strategic partnership with Exa Infrastructure brings invaluable benefits to our ISP communities, offering unprecedented access to a vast digital infrastructure network that will foster economic growth and open new horizons for businesses in the region and across the whole country,” said Maurizio Goretti, chief executive at Namex.

“This activation affirms the new strategic role of Italy, demonstrating the importance of having a new low latency route between Italy and the Balkans, particularly in areas close to the landing station of intercontinental connections, such as Bari. With TAE cable both Namex Bari and Namex Rome are now closer to eastern Europe with new opportunities to develop as hubs in the centre of Mediterranean region.”

The news comes as Namex continues to bolster the Italian internet ecosystem, servicing local operators and content providers, and positioning Bari and the Puglia Region in the Italy as a new digital infrastructure hub.

“Digital infrastructure is the fuel for economic growth, innovation and connectivity across all sectors from gaming, streaming, financial services to governments, tech firms and more,” said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure.

“We are committed to unlocking opportunities for our customers and delighted to announce our partnership with Namex in Bari.”

Launched in 2021, Namex is home to more than 170 organisations including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Netflix, as well as the main Italian operators and the regional internet service providers.