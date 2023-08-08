Princeton Digital Group secures renewable energy contract for Jakarta data centre campus

The multi-year contract will support PDG in its journey towards digital decarbonisation by powering an intial 20% of its data centre campus with renewable energy.

PDG’s Jakarta campus will start using biomass powered energy from CL’s mixed fuel plant this month, and follows the news earlier this year which saw PDG became the first data centre operator to procure biomass I-RECs from CL.

“Renewable energy plays a pivotal role in decarbonisation. We are taking meaningful steps to ensure that we are progressing not only our sustainability commitment, but also working towards Indonesia’s clean energy transition goals as we build the data centres of the future,” said Stephanus Tumbelaka, managing director at PDG Indonesia.

“Our agreement with CL enables us to offer sustainable data centre services to our customers by substituting conventional power with renewable energy. We are continually exploring opportunities with power providers whose goals are in alignment with ours so that we can build and operate sustainable digital infrastructure together.”

In 2020, PDG was the first corporate buyer of state-owned electricity firm PLN’s RECs and since has regularly procured these certificates as part of its sustainability strategy.

Most recently, PDG procured geothermal energy in the form of RECs from PLN, for three of its data centres in Jakarta, Bandung and Pekanbaru.

"We are excited to partner with one of Asia’s leading data centre providers, PDG, and support them in achieving their renewable energy goals," added Matius Sugiaman, commercial director of PT Cikarang Listrindo Tbk.

"This partnership is ever growing strong and establishing a good impact not only for both parties, but also for the environment and the public in general."

PDG’s 22MW JC2 campus in Jakarta is in final stages of construction and is due to become ready for service in Q3 2023.