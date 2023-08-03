Vodafone Digital Asset Broker forges partnership with Aventus

Vodafone’s ‘Economy of Things’Digital Asset Broker (DAB) business is connecting with Aventus, which helps enterprises adopt Web3 – the new blockchain-based decentralised world wide web.

The two companies will use their collective strengths to help more businesses and strategic partners take advantage of Web3’s secure blockchain technologies when trading and exchanging data electronically.

With access to more than 160 million connections worldwide, Vodafone DAB enables customers to do this at scale across multiple geographical regions.

Vodafone DAB became a standalone business in May this year and run a global platform that takes the world of connected devices to the next level by allowing them to securely trade with each other on a user’s behalf.

Aventus offers businesses solutions that incorporate IoT and secure enterprise-grade and trusted public blockchains, which provide a digital record or ledger of online transactions.

“Through our strategic partnership with Aventus, we can help businesses and third-party providers securely adopt, and benefit from, Web3 services through the Vodafone DAB platform. Addressing the needs of the airlines is a start, and we look forward to exploring many other opportunities with Aventus,” Jorge Bento, CEO of Vodafone DAB said.

Initially, Vodafone DAB and Aventus aim to help the aviation sector improve the security and reliability of its supply chain.

The two companies are developing a solution that involves equipping cargo tracking pods with blockchain-enabled SIM cards connected to the DAB platform. Around 5%-10% of cargo pods go missing annually, costing the industry about $400 million, and this solution aims to reduce these losses.

It builds on Aventus’ existing relationships at Heathrow Airport where Aventus’ blockchain solutions are used to manage aircraft unit load devices for tracking luggage, freight, and mail.

“We are excited to be partnering with Vodafone DAB. Combining Blockchain, IoT and Web3 has the potential to overhaul the way businesses operate and interact with their customers, bringing huge efficiencies and benefits. Those willing to understand and leverage it today have the unique opportunity to shape tomorrow’s digital landscape,” Alan Vey, Founder & CEO, Aventus, added.

As a first step, the two companies will establish a bridge between Vodafone DAB and the Aventus Network, which connects to the wider blockchain ecosystem via the Polkadot platform.

By connecting to the Aventus network, business customers and strategic partners of Vodafone DAB can access and interoperate with many trusted public blockchains in a controlled and secure way using the DAB IoT Identity Passport.

Any trusted device connected to Vodafone DAB is assigned a unique identity passport and then, using secure links, is automatically allowed to trade data and money from different organisations and ecosystems, such as an electric vehicle securely transacting with a charging point.