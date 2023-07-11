i3forum names new vice chairman with additions to advisory council

At the same time, the industry body welcomes new members to its advisory council. These include Annabel Helm, managing director of the ITW Global Leaders Forum (GLF), ITW, and BroadGroup, as well as Simon Dodsworth, VP and head of voice trading at Arelion.

Dodsworth also serves as executive chairman of the Global Solutions Council (GSC), a non-profit organisation enabling the communications industry developing the exchange of billing and settlement information globally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Annabel and Simon to our advisory council," said Philippe Millet, chairman of the i3forum.

"Their inclusion will undoubtedly enrich the diversity of thought and experience to better serve our members and the international carrier community at large. It also underlines the importance of collaboration between industry organisations.”

Having been a member of i3forum since 2008, Michaud became vice chairman in 2016 and served until the end of his term in 2021. To the role, he brings extensive experience and leadership in the telecoms industry to the board of directors.

"Christian's appointment as vice chairman will unquestionably bolster our efforts to foster collaboration and trust, promote best practices, and develop strategies to address challenges and opportunities facing the international communications industry,” said Millet.

Just last month, i3forum unveiled its Numbering Plan Community Platform.

The launch follows successful user trials that saw the recruitment of 10+ participating carrier and vendor members. Now i3forum is inviting the industry at large to join the initiative and share best practices and insights on numbering plans.

“To fix these issues, we’ve created a platform to be the place to go to exchange numbering plan updates and collaborate with experts from around the world," said Millet at the time of the announcement.