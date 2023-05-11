Mada Communications (Mada®) expands services to Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America

Geneva Thursday, May 11, 2023

Mada Communications (Mada®), the leading A2P provider in the MENA Region, expands its services to Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Mada®, the most trusted independent carrier in the MENA region with over 20 years of experience in providing A2P and voice services, is excited to announce its expansion into new markets. Building on its success in the region, Mada® is now offering its world-class A2P services to clients in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

As a leading A2P provider, Mada® has earned a reputation for delivering reliable and secure communication services to carriers of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on meeting the needs of its customers, Mada has become the go-to provider for mobile operator companies looking to monetize securely and improve revenues.

"Our expansion into new markets is a testament to our success and a proof of our ability to meet the needs of businesses around the world," said Diana Choufani, head of A2P at Mada®. "Mada has always been committed to delivering the highest level of service to our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the best A2P solutions available.”

If you would like to meet the Voice and SMS teams, you can encounter them at Mada® booth (PBR701) from May 14 to May 17 at the 16th edition of ITW in National Harbor.

About Mada®:

Mada® is a leading telecommunications company that specializes in providing industry-leading solutions in Voice, Messaging, Digital Transformation, Billing, Data Services, Cybersecurity, and more. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge services that redefine the standards of quality in the industry, Mada® is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

For more information, visit www.mymada.com