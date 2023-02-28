Shaping digital innovation in a transforming market

The digital transformation is having a profound impact, driving rapid change in a whole range of areas. ZTE outlines how it is using a philosophy of simplicity, agility and openness in its innovations to ride this wave of change.

We are now experiencing a surging digital wave. Digital transformation is changing the world faster than ever before, driving new growth in various fields, from life to production, and from individuals to organisations.

This is all happening despite the uncertainty created by a new range of challenges in the market. Driven by digitalisation, networking and intelligence, the real and digital worlds are converging and evolving at a fast pace that is reshaping the whole of human society.

As a digital native company, ZTE will always stick to the business philosophy of ‘simplicity, agility and openness for win-win’, speeding up its evolution by riding the wave.

Innovation for simplicity

In fields with business certainties, we keep on innovating for simplicity. Harnessing our decades-long efforts in modernising data technology and ICT (DICT), we promote computing and network convergence, while seeking to redefine hardware and software integration, to work out optimal end-to-end solutions.

In fields with business uncertainties, we act agilely to explore new opportunities, and we internally step up efforts to enhance underlying capabilities via highly flexible components for fast implementation. Externally, we launch minimum viable products – or those with enough features to test the waters for early adopters – and make constant iterations for different scenarios.

Joining hands with customers and partners, we aim to build a digital and intelligent ecosystem for greater openness and shared success.

In this era where data is exploding, there are many challenges, such as the slowdown of Moore's Law, the closing of the gap to the Shannon Limit, and the need for the pursuit of sustainable, green growth and digital security.

Essentially, the shaping of digital innovation is dependent on computing and network convergence, as well as the upgrade of infrastructure. Such measures are also crucial for us to fully embrace and lead the digital era.

Performance, efficiency and extension

One focus is the method of chipset design, in addition to the use of domain-specific architecture, with the aim of prolonging Moore's Law. Another is hardware and software acceleration and optimisation through the deployment of smart network interface cards and data processing units (DPUs).

Meanwhile, extension of the different types of boundary is key to advancing things at the application level. First, the network boundary can be extended through 5G-Advanced, 6G, all-optical mesh networks, reconfigurable-intelligent-surface technology and space-air-ground integrated networks.

Second, the application boundary can be extended via a deterministic network, and the integration of sensing, communication, computing and control. Finally, the capability boundary can be extended through DPU-centric architecture and more advanced cloud-network convergence.

Robust value chain

Even in a multi-vendor and multi-cloud environment, quality services with integrated connectivity, computing and digital capabilities are available. At the same time – and, as always – ZTE, together with its partners, safeguards sustainable development with green, intelligent and secure business operations.

The year 2023 will be full of challenges and opportunities. By sticking to its strategy, ZTE will make targeted and pragmatic efforts for steady growth and continue to promote its digital transformation. In this way, the company aims to make greater progress in product planning, market expansion and organisational design.

With regard to product planning, we will keep improving our core ICT capabilities and further build solid competence in product design, R&D and delivery to meet different customer demands. On this basis, we will develop a full series of DICT products and integrated solutions to guarantee technological leadership and enhance competitive edge.

As for market expansion, ZTE will explore more digital scenarios together with global operators, enterprises, consumers and partners. Tapping into our stronger product capabilities, we will further expand into new fields, such as automotive electronics and renewable energy.

When it comes to organisational design, meanwhile, we will strengthen our efforts in digitalisation to position ourselves as a highly resilient and green company. Based on industry insights, application scenarios and integrated operations, we will also give full scope to our special teams to adapt to the needs of customers and markets.

Shaping the future

From large-scale 5G standalone networks to highly efficient, green computing hubs and edge nodes, and diverse industry applications, ZTE is dedicated to providing integrated solutions involving cloud, network, edge capabilities and terminals. As a driver of digital economy, we are always seeking to create greater value.

With an ethos of being more open, agile, resilient and intelligent, ZTE is willing to work with all partners in the industry and ecosystem to shape digital innovation and embrace a new digital future.