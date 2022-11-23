1NCE appoints new SVPs in Europe and Asia-Pacific

Nicolás Martinez-Fresno has been appointed senior vice president of business development & sales in Europe, and Hitoshi Ono has been named senior vice president of Japan and APAC.

Specifically, Martinez-Fresno will lead and scale the company’s sales and sales support teams. Ono will oversee the company’s expansion in the region, including a strategic partnership with SoftBank to market 1NCE’s services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.

“I’ve been impressed by Nicolás since he started at Vodafone more than a decade ago, so I jumped when I heard he would be open to joining 1NCE. He is going to be a huge asset in ensuring 1NCE’s first operating region continues to deliver the highest-level of success,” said Ivo Rook, president of 1NCE.

“Hitoshi is a master at selling across regions and sectors, and he has a strong working relationship with our partners at SoftBank. He will play a lead role not only in the APAC region, but as 1NCE expands its offerings in 2023 to include a more comprehensive IoT package to customers.”

Martinez-Fresno enters the role with more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise business units of technology companies across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Between 2014 to 2021, he a number of roles at Vodafone Global Enterprise, most recently serving as global director for business solutions sales, industry consulting and innovation.

Ono has 25 years' experience in business development and sales account management for the likes of Cisco, Hewlett-Packard, Panasonic and Vodafone. Most recently, he held the role of senior sales manager for Hewlett-Packard Enterprises.

At the start of this year 1NCE secured funding from I a global infrastructure investment manager, Squared Capital.

The investment was made through I Squared Capital’s Global InfraTech Fund, which targets growth-stage companies applying transformative technologies such as IoT, to sectors, including transportation and logistics, the energy transition and digital infrastructure.