Kalaam Carrier Solutions – a single face for the carrier community

Kalaam Group CEO, Veer Passi talks about strategic vision and developments of Kalaam Carrier Solutions, a strong unified brand with combined wholesale strength of Kalaam, Tawasul & Zajil Telecom.

Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS), is a strong unified brand with combined wholesale strength of Kalaam, Tawasul & Zajil Telecom spearheaded by Kalaam Group. The unified brand has helped the group cross the coveted milestone of $ 100mn in revenue and makes Kalaam one of the top 3 Data Service Providers in the MENA region.

KCS is focused on providing bespoke solutions using their highly available and resilient network panning across MENA and providing a corridor for APAC, US and European customers to connect into the MENA region. KCS is continuously investing and expanding its core network, built using state of the art OTN partners such as CIENA and CISCO to cater to high bandwidth requirements. Through our carrier neutral PoPs, KCS enables an optimum and scalable solution which supports in an economical build for carriers, OTTs, hyperscalers, large content providers and various enterprise verticals.

KSC currently covers connectivity over 80% of the MENA region. Our vision is to constantly expand the network as we aim to be a trusted partner focused on supporting the global carrier community with simplified access to the MENA region.

KCS has been recognized by the Global Carrier Awards winning the Best Strategic Acquisition in 2021 followed by nomination for “Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier” in 2022. KCS has over 53 PoPs across the globe and 3 country telecom licenses in Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Kalaam is the 100% owner of KNOT (Kalaam Network Optical Transit) terrestrial cable system, which is a 1,400km cable asset connecting the GCC countries on a low latency OTN network. Along with a terrestrial asset, Kalaam is a consortium partner in EIG (Europe-India Gateway cable) 15,000km submarine cable asset which is now consolidated with KNOT to create a strong proposition of connecting Asia, Middle East and Europe. Kalaam has further strengthened its position in KSA by acquiring a Class B license and is allocating significant resources in developing capabilities to connect KSA to the world seamlessly

Why Kalaam Carrier Solutions?

80% countries covered across MENA

53 Points of Presence and growing

Licensed operator in 3 Countries (Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait)

Low Latency Paths

6 Global offices in the region

Fully Diversed Network Topology

5 Data Centers in GCC

3 Geo Diversified NOC

Kalaam Carrier Solutions, with a cumulative 30+ years legacy, is fueled by a challenger mindset & a dedicated team that is focused on delivering premium customer experience.