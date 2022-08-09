Alaska Communications to offers satellite services to Lower Yukon School district

In addition to offering middle mile satellite connectivity, Alaska Communications will collaborate with New Horizons Telecom to design and install the equipment needed to deliver internet access directly to students’ homes in their villages in Western Alaska.

“We’re pleased to work with LYSD to provide transformative satellite internet service to these communities,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications.

“This service will support learning with purpose that helps ensure tradition, culture and quality education.

“We know how critical broadband is, especially for education in rural Alaska. We thank the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) along with Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for their support bringing this important infrastructure to our state.”

The project will mostly be funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, an FCC programme that will help schools and libraries to support remote learning in underserved communities.

LYSD applied for and received funding with Alaska Communications as its chosen service provider.

Service will be available this fall, and at no cost to students, school staff and library patrons in the school district’s service area through June 30, 2023.