Google unveils cloud region in Madrid

Built in partnership with Telefónica, the new Madrid region (europe-southwest1) has been designed to help meet the growing technology needs of Spanish businesses by delivering low-latency cloud services with high levels of international security and data protection standards.

“We welcome the Cloud capabilities that the Google Cloud region is bringing to Spain. It is especially important for the alignment with the security levels that public sector organisations demand and as required in the National Security Scheme," said Luis Jimenez, subdirector del Centro Criptológico Nacional (deputy director of the National Cryptologic Centre).

The Madrid region is launching with three cloud zones to prevent service interruptions, along with the company's core set of services including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Cloud Storage, Spanner, and BigQuery.

Customers can also access smarter analytics capabilities, AI and ML solutions, application modernisation tools, as well as controls that enable them to maintain security, data residency, and compliance standards.

"In DIA Group we have always been committed to seeking innovative solutions to improve our customers' experience while respecting the trust they place on us every day," said Carlos Valero, chief information officer, Grupo DIA

"For this reason, we have decided to rely on the new Google Cloud region in Madrid for some of our most critical workloads like our store operations."

In 2021, Google's Grace Hopper subsea cable landed in September 2021 in Bilbao, connecting Spain and the UK with the US. The same year, the company launched a $2bn cloud region in Poland.

"Offering our customers low-latency services while keeping workloads and data management safe, is vital for us," added Carmen Lopez Herranz, CTO, BBVA.

"The availability of the new Google Cloud region in Madrid represents a great step forward that will allow us to achieve our goals and meet the expectations of our customers by offering them a premium user experience without neglecting data security and residency."