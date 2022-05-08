Globalinx acquires permits for Virginia Beach expansion

With Virginia Marine Resource Commission and City permits in place the project will add to the cable landing station and tier III carrier-neutral data centre that Globalix operates in Virginia Beach.

The project is due to begin in November, with completion during the third quarter of 2023.

Paul Scott, CEO of Confluence Networks, a company that is advancing its eastern seaboard subsea network project with planned landings in Wall NJ, Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, Jacksonville, and Boca Raton Florida, said: “This newly proposed Globalinx infrastructure build has the potential to enable multiple high-capacity subsea networks that have been projected to land on the US Eastern Seaboard in coming years.”

The Virginia Beach CLS is home to the MAREA and BRUSA cables and, after completion of this build, Corporate Landing Business Park will be connected to two diverse terrestrial subsea landing routes, where structured carrier-neutral Cable Landing Stations will be readily available for tenants to extend their reach into Europe, East Asia, the Caribbean, and the Americas.