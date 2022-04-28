SUB.CO Oman cable completes final landing

The investment firm says it is the world’s first diverse cable between EMEA and Asia and was first announced in 2019.

The cable is being built by Subcom and will connect Muscat to Perth via a route that avoids zones within Asia that are affected by territorial disputes or extreme natural events.

It is known as the “Great Southern Route” and will form part of the only path from the US to EMEA that avoids the Sunda Strait and disputed South China Sea.

SUBCO’s Founder Bevan Slattery said: “I am incredibly excited to achieve this milestone and knowing the finish line is so close after what can only be described as some of the most extraordinary and challenging times I’ve ever seen in the industry.

“With all the landings completed we now move towards final splice and then final testing and commissioning.”

After its announcement in 2019, the company said that the decision to land the cable in Oman was driven by investment from cloud, network and data centre providers.

Oman has become an attractive international hub in recent times with Omantel, the country’s first telco, building 13 international submarine cable systems through the region.

OAC is expected to be ready for service in July 2022.