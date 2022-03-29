Diego Teot appointed head of Retelit's International Business Unit

Diego Teot Diego Teot

Retelit has appointed Diego Teot, former sales director of the group's wholesale unit, as head of the business unit dedicated to the international market. In particular, he will focus on relations with OTTs, carriers and hyperscalers.

Teot, who has been at Retelit since 2002, will be responsible for defining and executing the international strategy and approach to the wholesale market, guaranteeing its solidity and continuous development.

With this appointment, Retelit confirms the Group's objective for the next few years, which envisages a further increase in the international customer base and the strengthening of its position as a key player in the global telecommunications market.

"Since I joined Retelit, I have always been inspired by passion for my work and everyone's commitment to offer customers the best possible service using the latest and most innovative technologies to grow our positioning in the international wholesale market,” said Teot.

"Our strategy foresees the continuous implementation of new technologies to satisfy the pressing requests of international operators, OTTs and hyperscalers, as well as continuous and significant investments in the development of the network in-country and abroad. Important challenges await us in the future, and I will continue to contribute to the growth and consolidation of Retelit as the preferred partner in the international telco ecosystem.”

Teot is a telecommunications professional with over 20 years of experience. He started working with Dialogic in 1997 in the area of ISDN and xDSL access services. He joined Teleglobe (now Tata Communications) in 2000 as internet marketing and sales manager for the Mediterranean, developing one of the first streaming CDN platforms. Since 2003, he has held various executive positions in Retelit, first in marketing and then in sales.

As head of the International Business Unit, he will be responsible for developments in terrestrial backhaul networks and submarine capacity, helping meet the challenges of an increasingly interconnected global and digital community that will require robust and higher-performance telecommunications networks.