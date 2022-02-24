DC BLOX launches "more than just an IX"

Eliminating dependency on legacy networks, limited local service provider options, or collocating at out-of-state exchanges, the interconnection platform allows participants anywhere within the DC BLOX connectivity ecosystem (see image) to peer across a high-bandwidth, low-latency software-defined fabric.

The DC BLOX Connectivity eXchange – or DCB-CX for short – is described by chief strategy and connectivity officer Jeff Wabik, as "more than just an Internet Exchange (IX), it is a distributed IX".

“With less than 5ms of latency between any two points on the network, the Connectivity eXchange essentially creates a single virtual data centre stretched across the Southeastern US,” he added.

Also set to benefit are research institutions, local governments, rural broadband providers and enterprises.

“Our goal is to not only provide our customers with secure, reliable data centre services, but to become the de facto data exchanges in all of our markets,” said Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX.

“Our data centres and the Connectivity eXchange empower growing communities across the Southeast with foundational digital infrastructure enabling local enterprises, research institutions and governments to thrive in the digital economy.”

The connectivity offering extend across the DC BLOX footprint, enabling virtual connections to built-in carriers, public cloud providers, regional IXs in Atlanta, Montgomery and Nashville, and participating entities.