Telecom Egypt activates Mediterranean subsea link on 2Africa cable with Cisco collaboration

This significant milestone is part of a collaboration with Cisco, leveraging its advanced Network Convergence System (NCS) to establish a high-capacity connection between Port Said, Egypt, and Marseille, France, via Genoa, Italy.

The 2Africa cable, spanning an impressive 45,000 kilometres, is one of the world’s largest subsea cable systems, linking Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Subscribe today for free

The activation of this Mediterranean link addresses the growing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), which are rapidly expanding across the region.

Mohamed Nasr, MD and CEO of Telecom Egypt said: “Collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation, and we are pleased to be supported by Cisco on this important project.

By enhancing the capacity of our well-established subsea infrastructure, we are meeting the surging demand for bandwidth-intensive services such as cloud computing and AI across the Mediterranean and beyond.

“Today, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to investing in advanced network technologies and solutions to address growing demand while enabling international connectivity through strategic telecommunication highways.

“Looking ahead, we aim to unlock even more of our potential by developing new projects and launching innovative products and services.”

Telecom Egypt’s integration of Cisco’s state-of-the-art NCS technology ensures high-performance data transmission while optimising power efficiency.

Powered by Acacia’s multi-haul coherent module, the system enhances network capacity across subsea cables, offering flexibility in optical transmission signal bandwidth, modulation formats, and spectral efficiency.

Gordon Thomson, VP, EMEA service provider at Cisco added: “In the AI era, reliable and fast network connections are more critical than ever. Our collaboration with Telecom Egypt on the 2Africa cable exemplifies the potential for enhancing network capacity over very long distances.

“We’re proud to lead the way in supporting the growing demand for robust, high-capacity networks by providing cutting-edge technology that enables Telecom Egypt to optimise its capacity on the 2Africa cable.”

RELATED STORIES

Insider Access: Panel Reports

Mobily, Telecom Egypt launch direct subsea cable link in Red Sea