Mobily, Telecom Egypt launch direct subsea cable link in Red Sea

The new cable, fully owned by Mobily, will connect the Arabian Gulf and neighbouring regions to Egypt's Red Sea landing station through Mobily’s digital corridors, and will also provide access to multiple subsea cable systems in Egypt.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with Mobily, advancing our joint ambitious plans and connecting major regional hubs such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” said Mohamed Nasr, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt. “Complementing the newly established landing station in Sharm El Sheikh, we are developing new crossing routes to connect Sharm El Sheikh to the Mediterranean Sea.”

The new subsea cable is designed to extend Mobily’s existing network of subsea cable systems, enabling the operator to handle increased telecom traffic.

Mobily and Telecom Egypt lauded the cable as the first subsea system to link Saudi Arabia and Egypt — two years after the firm penned a memorandum of understanding to build the first subsea cable between the two nations.

“The new cable represents a significant milestone in strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a leading international hub for telecommunications services and data traffic, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily.

“The signing of the agreement underscores our commitment to expanding our infrastructure and enhancing our capabilities both regionally and internationally, as Mobily's new cable will connect Saudi Arabia to Egypt and improve communication flexibility between the Middle East and Europe.”

