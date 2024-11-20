Rivada secures Nordic market access for Outernet amid rising infrastructure threats

The announcement follows heightened concerns over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, underscored by recent undersea cable disruptions in the region.

On Sunday, a 218km undersea link between Lithuania and Sweden’s Gotland Island was severed, followed by another incident yesterday involving Finland’s only direct cable connection to Germany.

Such events have raised alarm about the risks of sabotage and the need for resilient alternatives to traditional communications networks.

Rivada’s Outernet, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation comprising 600 interconnected satellites, offers a secure, terrestrial-free connectivity solution.

Unlike other satellite networks reliant on ground-based fibre interconnections, the Outernet’s laser-linked system ensures data never touches the ground, making it immune to terrestrial disruptions.

“Market access for the Nordic region is a priority in Rivada’s roadmap,” said Ann Vandenbroucke, Rivada’s, chief regulatory officer.

“The Outernet mitigates valid concerns about accidents or infrastructure weaponisation, offering resilient coverage, low latency, and unparalleled flexibility.”

Declan Ganley, Rivada’s CEO added: “We are seeing unprecedented interest from enterprises and governments. Unlike other constellations, Outernet users connect directly to our satellite network, ensuring unmatched security and absolute protection from cable cuts.”

