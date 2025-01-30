Reaction: Vodafone achieves world’s first space video call using a smartphone

The achievement, announced last night, marks a significant milestone for the rapidly evolving and highly competitive satellite communications sector, which has so far largely focused on person-to-person messaging and emergency services.

One of the key advantages of this new satellite-enabled service is its compatibility with ordinary smartphones, unlocking a massive existing market for operators like Vodafone.

“Using ‘normal’ smartphones has a clear advantage in that there is a large existing market for operators like Vodafone to go after,” Mann noted. “CCS Insight’s research shows that there are more than one billion smartphones in use in the region that could already work with the technology.”

Vodafone’s announcement also included the ambitious goal of launching a commercial service by the end of 2025, a timeline that surpasses many industry expectations.

However, Mann cautioned that pricing would play a critical role in determining the service’s success. “No details have been shared about pricing, which will be the main driver of take-up,” he explained.

Encouragingly, CCS Insight’s recent research found that nearly half of UK consumers could be willing to pay for the ability to make and receive calls or access the Internet via satellite.

While the breakthrough holds immense potential, its impact in Europe might be limited due to the region’s robust mobile and fibre infrastructure.

Mann observed that satellite services are likely to play a complementary role in Europe, compared to regions such as Africa, Australia, and India, where terrestrial coverage is sparse.

“Places like Africa, Australia, and India offer greater potential, either in connecting people for the first time or for people travelling through or into their vast areas that lack terrestrial coverage,” he explained.

