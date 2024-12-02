Raxio Group names Robert Skjødt as CEO

Skjødt, an infrastructure development veteran with over 30 years of experience, will lead Raxio’s ambitious growth strategy, aiming to double its presence across Africa within the next three years.

Skjødt brings a proven track record, having spearheaded major infrastructure projects in Africa and beyond. Most recently, he founded BTE, a pan-African renewable energy company acquired by Engie in 2023.

His earlier tenure at ABB saw him manage complex power and automation projects globally.

Subscribe today for free

Raxio currently operates Tier III carrier-neutral data centres in seven African countries, including Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Under Skjødt’s leadership, the company plans to expand into at least five additional African markets by 2027 while increasing capacity in existing facilities to meet growing digital infrastructure demands.

"Our goal is to accelerate Africa's digital growth responsibly," said Robert Skjødt. "By combining Raxio's expertise in data centre development with sustainable energy practices, we can provide essential infrastructure that meets today’s needs while preserving resources for future generations.

“I'm excited to lead Raxio as we expand our reach and deepen our commitment to environmental stewardship."

Frans Van Schaik, chairman of Raxio Group added: "Robert’s proven track record in pioneering infrastructure projects across Africa aligns perfectly with Raxio’s vision for growth. His leadership will be pivotal as we scale our operations and enhance services to meet our clients' evolving needs."

Outgoing CEO Robert Mullins, who transformed Raxio from a single-project venture to a multi-country operator, will remain an advisor during the transition.

Reflecting on Raxio’s evolution, Mullins said: "Today, Raxio stands as the only operator with a presence in seven African countries. Under Robert Skjødt's leadership, I am confident the company will expand its footprint and set new standards for sustainability and operational excellence."

RELATED STORIES

Raxio launches Ivory Coast's first Tier III data centre, boosting digital economy

Raxio Group begins construction of new Angola Tier III data centre

Financing a continent